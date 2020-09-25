Florida moving to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening, restaurants can operate at full capacity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida will be moving to the third and final phase of its reopening plan.

DeSantis made the announcement in St. Petersburg, a day after he spoke at a roundtable about which coronavirus restrictions have and haven’t been effective during the past six months. During that discussion, he said focusing on elderly and at-risk groups was more effective than blanket business closures.

DeSantis honed in on restaurants, hinting then that he’d lift capacity limits soon and on Friday, he made that move official. He’s also enacting a measure that will prohibit local governments from capping capacity at anything less than 50%. Statewide, there will be no capacity restrictions.

Phase three begins immediately, according to the governor.

“We are today moving into what we initially called phase three. and what that will mean for the restaurants is that there will not be limitations, from the state of Florida and in fact, we’re also cognizant about the need for business certainty. There have been some local closures and and other types of restrictions and so the order that I’m signing today will guarantee restaurants, operate will not allow closures. They can operate at a minimum of 50% regardless of local rule. And then if a local restricts between 50 and 100 (percent), they’ve got to provide the justification and they’ve got to identify what the costs involved with doing that are,” DeSantis said.

Watch the governor’s full announcement below

For bars, which only just recently got the greenlight to open earlier this month, it’ll be up to local governments to decide how they’d like to handle capacity.

“The bars are status quo from what we have. If you want to go beyond the 50 (percent), you can authorize it and do it. We’re not telling you you have to, but we’re not going to stand in the way of that so that’ll be a local decision if they want to try to do more capacity in some of the bars and pubs,” DeSantis said.

The governor didn’t address gyms, salons or retail shops during his remarks Friday. Plans released by the state earlier this year indicated that salons could do away with capacity limits come phase three. Gyms and retail businesses have already been operating at full capacity but if the earlier plans hold true, gyms can now do away with certain social distancing protocols.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.