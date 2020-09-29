Belle Isle mother of 3 reported missing

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – A 50-year-old Belle Isle woman was reported missing by her family earlier this week and police are seeking the public’s help in locating the endangered adult.

Belle Isle police said Stephanie Chitwood Hollingsworth, 50, was last seen on Friday at her home on Monet Avenue.

The mother of three was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray and black pants. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.

Hollingsworth took her purse but left her cellphone. Police said she could be traveling in a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida license plate numbers Y50XUR.

Belle Isle police said Hollingsworth last made a debit card transaction at the Bank of America at Hoffner Avenue and Goldenrod Road just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 407-836-4357 or call 911.