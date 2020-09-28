Orange County Supervisor of Elections office extends hours to register voters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Supervisor of Elections office will be open Saturday to help register people to vote before the registration deadline.

To vote in the upcoming November election, people must be registered by Oct. 5. To help accommodate people ahead of the cut-off date, the Supervisor of Elections office is extending its hours. It will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The office will also be open until 6 p.m. on Monday.

“This is a chance for voters who cannot come in during our normal business hours to make sure they get registered before the deadline,” Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections said in a news release. “Voters can call or come in this Saturday to make sure they get registered, their information is up-to-date, or make registration updates if needed.”

Orange County voters can get a preview of their ballot now at ocfelections.com on the What’s On My Ballot page.

“And it’s not just the presidential race,” said Cowles. “Many local positions and issues will be on the ballot, too.”

Early voting for the general election will be every day from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Every early voting location will have a drop-box for vote-by-mail ballots during early voting hours. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Orange County voters can visit ocfelections.com or call (407) 836-2070 for more information about the upcoming election, requesting a vote-by-mail ballot and more.

For more information about the general election, head to clickorlando.com/results2020.