19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash and afterward, someone removed his motorcycle from the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Oakridge Road and Fairlawn Drive around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Records show a 63-year-old Orlando woman was stopped at a stop sign on Fairlawn Drive then as she was making a left turn onto Oakridge Road, she struck a motorcyclist who was driving eastbound on Oakridge Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. He didn’t have a helmet on, according to the crash report.

FHP is asking anyone who knows who removed the motorcycle from the scene to call troopers at 407-737-2213.