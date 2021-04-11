Marion motorcyclist dies in crash involving truck, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County motorcyclist died following a late night crash involving a pickup truck Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Northeast 235th Avenue turned left onto County Road 314 around 11:35 p.m. while the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound.

Officials said the front end of the motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck.

Troopers identified the motorcyclist as a 40-year-old man from Salt Springs. The 50-year-old woman driving the truck was not injured in the crash, according to the FHP.

This story will be updated as more details become available.