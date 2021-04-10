Volusia County man hits sign, tree before striking parked truck in fatal crash, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old DeLand man died after crashing into a sign, tree and parked truck early Saturday morning.

The FHP said troopers arrived to the crash at 1:15 a.m. off State Road 44. Officials said the man was traveling westbound in a Volkswagen Jetta on SR-44 before the car left the road “for an unknown reason” and hit a sign.

After hitting the sign, troopers said the driver continued off the road and struck a tree before hitting the front of an unoccupied Dodge pickup truck parked in a driveway. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The FHP said the crash is still under investigation.