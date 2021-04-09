Man arrested for road rage shooting in Orlando, ‘disturbing’ weapons crime, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police believe they have the man responsible for a road rage shooting in east Orlando, as well as a “disturbing” weapons crime.

The department said Traviance Polite Jr., 19, was arrested Wednesday following the shooting on South Semoran Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, between Curry Ford Road and La Costa Drive.

Map showing location of road rage shooting (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Officers said there was an interaction between a man driving a blue sedan, possibly a Honda, and a man driving a black four-door Honda.

Investigators said the man driving a blue sedan shot at the man driving the Honda.

[TRENDING: Truck driver accused of kidnapping women | GROSS: World’s longest fingernails | Fla. sues CDC over cruises]

Ad

The victim was badly hurt and rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

He was conscious and alert when he got to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the second “disturbing” weapons crime surfaced on social media. Additional details have not been provided regarding this specific case, but detectives are providing more information at a news conference Friday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.