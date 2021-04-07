Orlando police ask for public’s help in solving homicide of 15-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are renewing their calls for tips in an effort to find out who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy last year.

Detectives are investigating the homicide of Antwan Roberts Jr., who was shot and killed in broad daylight on December 8, 2020, at Parramore Avenue and Columbia Street.

Police said they found Roberts, who was a freshman at Wekiwa High School, on a sidewalk.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information about Roberts’ death to come forward to help bring justice and closure for his family.

Police are urging people with information to call or text Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Text and calls are anonymous.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.