Teen found shot to death in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Orlando, and investigators are seeking information to track down the killer, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Columbia Street near West Gore Street and Parramore Avenue.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said the boy has not yet been identified.

Rolon said his agency received a 911 call and an OPD sergeant happened to be nearby and found the victim on the sidewalk at Columbia and Parramore.

“He showed up and tried to render aid, but it was too late,” Rolon said.

Rolon said there was some type of encounter nearby, but he didn’t provide any other details, including a description of the assailant.

RIGHT NOW: @OrlandoPolice are working a fatal shooting on Columbia Street. I just got to the scene. Live updates at @news6wkmg at 4. pic.twitter.com/DIB7HJEOAn — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) December 8, 2020

Rolon said detectives are canvassing the area looking for clues.

“Right now, we have more questions than answers,” Rolon said.

When asked about a boy being slain in broad daylight, Rolon said, “It’s disturbing. It should be disturbing to anyone, especially when it’s a young life.”

Rolon said an hour prior to the fatal shooting he was provided crime statistics about the Parramore area, adding that the neighborhood had seen a 60% reduction in homicides over the last two years.