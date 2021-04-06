Man rushed to hospital after possible road rage shooting in east Orlando, police say

Possible road rage shooting reported on South Semoran Boulevard between Curry Ford Road and La Costa Drive.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital after a possible road rage shooting in east Orlando on Tuesday, according to the police department.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on South Semoran Boulevard between Curry Ford Road and La Costa Drive.

Officers said there was an interaction between a man driving a blue sedan, possibly a Honda, and a man driving a black four-door Honda.

Investigators said the man driving a blue sedan shot at the man driving the Honda.

[TRENDING: Women attacked at Orlando attraction | Catastrophic flood threat at leaking wastewater plant | 50 shots fired in neighborhood]

Ad

The man driving the Honda was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

He was conscious and alert when he got to the hospital, according to police.

Officers are trying to find the man driving the blue sedan and the vehicle itself.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Semoran Boulevard, officials said.

Map showing location of road rage shooting (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police said as the man was leaving the area, he may have hit other cars.

The blue sedan may have damage to its front end.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 321-235-5300.