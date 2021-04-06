17-year-old shot on Main Lane in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was shot Monday night in Orlando during a possible “drug-motivated crime,” according to police.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Lane near Orange Avenue and I-4.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found the victim, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim has not cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Detectives said they’re looking for a silver four-door sedan, but no other details have been released.