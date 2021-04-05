Orlando police seek persons of interest in shooting outside Fairwinds building

Orlando police say they're looking for this man and woman in connection with a shooting outside the Fairwinds building.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’re looking for a man and a woman who could have information about a shooting downtown outside the Fairwinds Credit Union building.

On Feb. 18 at about 2 a.m., a black Lincoln MKZ entered the parking lot at 135 W. Central Ave. and someone inside the car fired multiple rounds at a group of people who were in the area, records show.

While no one was hurt, bullets did shatter several windows at the Fairwinds building, including at a law firm on the third floor and the office of the attorney general on the 10th floor, according to the report.

Investigators said they also found several spent casings in the parking lot and located video that captured the gunfire.

On Monday, the Orlando Police Department released photos of the car, a man and a woman who are believed to be of interest in the case.

The man had no shirt and black pants on and has a tattoo on his left shoulder while the woman has long dark hair and was wearing light-colored jeans, black Vans sneakers and a green camouflage shirt. Police also said the Lincoln has distinctive aftermarket rims.

Anyone who recognizes the man, woman or car is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).