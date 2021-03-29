Victim in Mims deadly shooting identified as Titusville man

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed in Mims last week.

Investigators said Alex Robinson, 44, of Titusville, was found shot near a house off Main Street Thursday morning.

Robinson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Deputies have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been, but did say they believe Robinson was targeted and the shooting was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not said if there are any suspects.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

