Brevard County teachers accused of using marijuana with students

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Brevard County teachers gave their students marijuana and used it with them at their home, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Records show the investigation into 50-year-old James Brand and 45-year-old Amy O’Reilly-Brand, both teachers at Viera High School, began with a tip to the Department of Children and Families claiming that they allowed an underage relative to be a in a sexual relationship with a man and that they were supplying their students with pot.

Authorities said they determined that a man, whose age was not released, moved into the couple’s Viera home and was continuing the relationship with the girl and that underage students would come over to the home to consume marijuana.

There’s no evidence that any crimes took place on campus, according to Ivey.

Brand and O’Reilly-Brand were both arrested Thursday on charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“This case is another great example of local and state law enforcement agencies working together to help protect our most precious of citizens, our children,” Ivey wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Agent Cory Jackson of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office special victim’s unit at 321-633-8419.

