Polk County middle school teacher accused of trying to drive while intoxicated

Brandy Reinert is facing a DUI charge after deputies say they caught her smoking marijuana in the driver's seat of her vehicle.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A middle school teacher is now facing charges after Polk County deputies say they found her intoxicated behind the wheel.

Deputies found Brandy Reinert in her car, which was still running, in the parking lot of a Miller’s Ale House on Florida Avenue South in Lakeland Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say the 40-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle smoking what appeared to be marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said Reinert was “uneasy exiting her vehicle,” and told deputies she had “cotton mouth” from smoking “after a long day of work.” According to the news release from the sheriff’s office, she told deputies she knew she was guilty.

[TRENDING: Florida debuts new vaccine hotline | Merritt Island-bound plane found in ocean | Titusville man accused of killing mother]

Reinert was employed as an ESE teacher at Stambaugh Middle School in Auburndale.

After testing Reinert’s cigarette, deputies say they confirmed Reinert was smoking marijuana.

Reinert was arrested and is facing a DUI charge as well as possession of marijuana and a charge for possessing drug paraphernalia. Deputies say she has previously been arrested on charges of armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Reinert was released from the Polk County Jail on a $1,500 bond.