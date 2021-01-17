Polk County teen shot in Winter Haven, receives non-life threatening injuries

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to authorities, a 14 year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Investigators said calls were received around 9 p.m. regarding loud music and crowds near the area of MLK Bvld. and 3rd St.

While officers were in the area, they heard gunshots fired. As people began to disperse, a 14 year-old boy ran up to one of the officers stating that he had been shot, investigators said.

According to a report, the boy had a gunshot wound near his armpit.

“He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries,” officials added. “During a canvass of the area, it was determined that three vehicles and a residential structure had also been struck.”

No additional injuries have been reported.

“Investigators continue to interview witnesses and ask if anyone has information regarding the incident contact Detective Maldonado at 863-401-2256,” officers said.

You can also reach out to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

Callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.