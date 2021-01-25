Lakeland school custodian accused of grabbing woman by neck during domestic violence incident

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian at a Lakeland elementary school is accused of grabbing a woman by her neck during a domestic dispute, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

News 6 is not naming the suspect in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Records show the 66-year-old Griffin Elementary School custodian was arrested Sunday afternoon after the victim, who is over 65, said he grabbed her by her neck and pushed her.

She was not injured.

The man is facing a domestic violence charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

“People who work in a position of public trust are held to a higher standard, and rightly so. In this particular case, this man was arrested for a violent act. Losing his temper and becoming violent is not acceptable behavior for anyone, especially someone who is around a lot of children each day,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.