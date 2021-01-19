Starke Elementary School custodian supervisor accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Starke Elementary School custodian supervisor is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl while drunk, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crime did not occur on campus and Maurice Carter’s access to the victim was not related to his job at the school.

Records show authorities were called to 46-year-old Carter’s home in DeLand on Sunday and witnesses said Carter had been kissing and fondling the girl while he was intoxicated.

According to the affidavit, Carter initially denied the allegations but later admitted to kissing and fondling the victim.

He was arrested Monday on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and aggravated child abuse.

Deputies said they are concerned because Carter’s job put him in close proximity to children, so they’re asking any parents who may be concerned to contact them.

“At this point, the investigation has not shown any indications of any additional victims. Anyone with information about potential victims in this or any other case of sexual abuse of a child is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an news release.