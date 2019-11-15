Orange County middle school employee accused of molesting student, grooming her to send nude photos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County middle school employee is accused of grooming a 13-year-old student to send nude photos and molesting her during a visit to her home, according to an arrest report.

Jorge PerezGonzalez was arrested Thursday, about a week after the victim’s mother said she learned he had been visiting her daughter at home without her knowledge.

According to the arrest report, the inappropriate relationship began in August.

PerezGonzalez shared his Instagram account with the victim and she said she and her friends followed him. He later asked for the victim’s Snapchat account and he began sending her photos of himself, eventually, sending videos of him masturbating, investigators said.

The victim told investigators she met PerezGonzalez at the pool when she told her mother she went running. On another occasion, he came to the girl’s home and she got in his car. During that incident, the victim said he kissed her, lifted her shirt and made her touch his penis.

PerezGonzalez was arrested Thursday night and charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, showing obscene materials to a victim between 12 and 15 years old.

He was granted conditional release on $7,500 bail Friday morning during a first appearance.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools said PerezGonzalez was hired as a paraprofessional in August 2017. Before that, he worked at Bonneville Elementary School.

Officials said he was placed on administrative leave Nov. 8 pending the outcome of an internal investigation and has not been on campus since then.

A message was sent to Glenridge Middle School families last week when the investigation began.

“An employee at our school is under investigation after allegations of inappropriate conduct,” Glenridge principal Chris Camacho said in the recorded message. “Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please be assured we are working with law enforcement and all parties involved have been contacted.”