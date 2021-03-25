photo
Victim found shot to death near Mims home, deputies say

Victim’s name, age have not been released

Brevard County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. Photo by Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday in Brevard County after deputies discovered a male shooting victim near a Mims home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting was reported near Harry T Moore Avenue and Main Street around 10 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a male near a house off Main Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s name and age have not been released as of Thursday afternoon. Authorities were still on scene around 5 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

