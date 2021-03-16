Brevard County man joins hundreds charged in Capitol riots

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Brevard County man was arrested Tuesday for his suspected role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol in January, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dillon Paul Homol was arrested in Orlando and will make a first appearance before a federal judge at 2:45 p.m.

Homol faces charges of being on restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderedly conduct on Capitol grounds and harassments of a witness.

Details of the allegations against Homol will not be available until his arrest affidavit is unsealed.

Property records list Homol’s address as Cocoa Beach, and he owns a home in Palm Bay.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

This week, two men were charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot. The officer later died, but it’s unclear if the bear spray was the cause, according to officials.

George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case.

The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot.

At least 20 accused rioters are from Florida, including 12 from Central Florida.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer, a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder and a Lakeland woman who shared videos of herself inside the Capitol building, according to the FBI.

Last week, several Florida organizers with a group called the Oath Keepers were arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

The Associated press contributed to this report.