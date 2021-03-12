‘Insurrection is coming:’ Lakeland woman posted video inside Capitol during riots, documents show

Corinne Lee Montoni, of Lakeland was arrested March 9 on federal charges. This photos from the warrant show her inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

A Lakeland woman arrested for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots repeatedly posted to social media saying President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington, D.C. and shared videos of herself inside the Capitol building which were reported to the FBI, her arrest affidavit shows.

Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, was charged with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records. She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

Her first appearance in D.C. federal court will be March 15.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

The criminal complaint against Montoni was unsealed Friday showing FBI agents were tipped off to Montoni’s suspected involvement after multiple people reported her social media posts or private messages in the months before Trump supporters overtook the Capitol, during the riots and in the hours and days after.

In the month ahead of the rally on the National Mall that led to the riots, Montoni told multiple people she planned to go to Washington, D.C, according to the FBI.

On Dec. 16, Montoni posted to Instagram, “Trump is our leader. This is not over yet. January 6th is the day to keep an eye on and if that doesn’t work, we will be back in DC on the 20th letting the world know we REJECT progressive liberalism.”

On the same day Montoni posted on Parler, “Insurrection Act coming in hot.. void the fraudulent 2020 election, arrest these traitors and restore order and faith in our justice department. GitMo is readyyyyyy [sic]”.

On Dec. 28, Montoni wrote on Parler, “If Pence betrays us, we riot.”

Agents were also able to find video showing Montoni in a throng of people inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

In videos posted to social media obtained by FBI agents Montoni can be heard saying, “OK, they breached the Capitol. Pence refused to hear the objections and now we surrounded the Capitol building. This is nuts.”

Then later saying, “We’re in the Capitol cuz this is our house – we paid for this, and they’re trying to steal it from us. Let’s go!”

The day of Jan. 6 Montoni posted to Parler, “Insurrection is coming. Hold the line. Stay vigilant.”

FBI agents wrote in the arrest warrant, Montoni told her family on Jan. 7 she had taken a flight from Tampa to Washington, D.C. and a close acquaintance of the suspect said Montoni told them she has stormed the U.S. Capitol.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

This week several Florida organizers with a group called the Oath Keepers were arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Adrienne Cutway and The Associated Press contributed to this report.