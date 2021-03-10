Another Central Florida man arrested in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida man is the latest to be arrested in connection with the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6, court records show.

Howard Berton Adams was arrested Wednesday on charges of civil disorder, intimidation or force against a witness, entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The allegations against him have not yet been made available. He’s set to appear in federal court in Orlando on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

On Jan. 6, a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

At least 250 arrests have been made thus far, a number that includes several Floridians.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details on how to report them here.

