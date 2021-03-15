Federal grand jury indicts Titusville man on charges related to Capitol siege

ORLANDO, Fla. – A federal grand jury indicted a Titusville man Monday on a list of felony charges related to the Capitol riot.

Kenneth Harrelson was in federal court in Orlando, where he admitted to being a member of the Oath Keepers and being in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, the day a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. While on the stand, Harrelson denied being part of any riot.

Pictures included in an FBI criminal complaint show Harrelson wearing a camouflage hat near a group that entered the grounds in a military-style stack formation. Records show he interacted with them as they went by. He was also seen milling about the rotunda with his phone hoisted up as if taking photos or videos, according to the report.

Kenneth Harrelson and other Oath Keepers seen inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI)

Federal investigators said Harrelson attended planning calls with Oath Keepers, a militia group tagged as an extremist group by the FBI, before storming the Capitol earlier this year. Harrelson was arrested last week. Harrelson was previously facing charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering restricted grounds.

During the detention hearing, prosecutors introduced a grand jury indictment, which claimed Harrelson acted as he did during the Capitol siege with the intent to hinder Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote. The 40-year-old was indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, tampering with a witness, victim or informant, destruction of government property and temporary residence of the president.

After Harrelson took the stand, a judge ordered he remain in federal custody as the U.S. Marshal’s office looks into the case. Harrelson is currently being held in the Seminole County Jail and is expected to be transported to Washington, D.C., where he will remain in custody until he faces trial.

If convicted, Harrelson could face 36 years in prison.