Homicide investigation underway after report of shooting in Marion County Easter morning

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a report of a shooting and finding a male victim dead in a home Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call around 7:20 a.m. of a shooting at a home in Marion Oaks. When authorities arrived, they found the male victim dead inside the residence.

Major crimes detectives are investigating. There was no information immediately available regarding the potential culprit or the situation around the shooting. The sheriff’s office has not released the name or age of the victim.

