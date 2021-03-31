Ocala police find skeletal remains in wooded area

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department said its major crimes unit, K9 and forensics specialists are scoping out the scene as they wait on a medical examiner to arrive. Officers are also utilizing the department’s drone to get an aerial view.

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

Ad

⚠️ Skeletal Remains have been found in a wooded area in north Ocala. Major Crimes Detectives, K9, and Forensics are on... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Officers did not offer any other details.

This is a developing story, check back with Clickorlando.com.