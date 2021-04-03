Orlando police looking for attempted murder suspect accused of fleeing from law enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’re looking for an armed and dangerous attempted murder suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting.

The Orlando Police Department put out an alert on social media on Saturday, hoping someone would recognize Rajari Lamar Smith or be able to provide information about his whereabouts.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach restaurants suffering from staff shortage | Slain Capitol officer identified | FEMA sites switch to J&J vaccine]

Ad

Records show on Feb. 5, a person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body on Lake Martin Lane. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, including loss of vision.

Smith was last seen fleeing from law enforcement in the Kissimmee area, according to the news release.

PLS SHARE: Detectives want to find an attempted murder suspect from a Feb. 5 shooting. The victim was severely injured. If you know where Rajari Smith is, text @CrimelineFL: **TIPS(8477) or call 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Your tip is anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/tcn2Ptlqh3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 3, 2021

He has a crown tattoo over his right eyebrow and a large NFL logo tattooed on his neck. He also has “FLA” tattooed on his right bicep and 407 on his left bicep.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.