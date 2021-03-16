Florida troopers search for SUV driver who ran from scene after hitting motorcycle

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver of an SUV accused of leaving the scene after hitting a motorcycle on Interstate 95 around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver of an SUV accused of leaving the scene after hitting a motorcycle on Interstate 95 around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The SUV and a 42-year-old Palm Bay motorcyclist were heading south on I-95, according to troopers.

FHP said the SUV was to the right of the motorcycle when the left side of it sideswiped the right side of the motorcyle.

[TRENDING: Fire destroys former US Rep’s home | FDLE: Principal rigged homecoming votes | Can employer make you get vaccine?]

Ad

Investigators said this caused the Palm Bay man to crash and the SUV left the scene.

The SUV should have left side damage and the side mirror on the driver’s side is missing, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.