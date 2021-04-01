Sanford police looking for man accused of escaping custody

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police say they’re looking for a man who was arrested on Thursday but escaped custody.

Records show Salvador Cedilla escaped around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Lake Mary Boulevard and Mellonville Avenue. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters on it.

He’s wanted on charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding. Further details about the allegations against him weren’t immediately available.

Anyone who sees Cedilla is asked to call 911.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.