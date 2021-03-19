Viral video shows Florida spring breakers helping handcuffed man escape from police cruiser

Florida spring breakers have gone viral in a video after helping a handcuffed man escape a Clearwater police cruiser.

The TikTok video from @nameone_better has more than 10.9 million views as of Friday morning. The video shows a crowd of spring breakers surrounding a police cruiser on the beach. Two men walk up to the cruiser and one of them opens the door.

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in hit-run involving sheriff | Gov: Fla. won’t require ‘vaccine passports’ | Girl missing for weeks]

Ad

The man inside, identified by Clearwater police as 18-year-old Dominica Glass, of Land O’Lakes, steps out the cruiser and takes off running down the beach with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Police say they caught Glass within seconds, and he faces charges of escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

You may have seen the video. Here's the handcuffed suspect who tried to flee from police on the beach. Dominic Glass has been charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. pic.twitter.com/K38xhcr4gJ — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 18, 2021

The man seen in the video opening the door of the police cruiser was identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Asad, of Oldsmar.

Police said Asad was bragging about his actions, stating he was going to be famous. Asad has been charged with aiding prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence.

Adam Asad, 18, of Oldsmar is the suspect who helped a handcuffed prisoner to escape on the beach. He faces two charges -- aiding prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence. He bragged he was going to be famous for his actions. Now he's been taken to jail. pic.twitter.com/xoXLFUzHGh — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 18, 2021

Clearwater Police Department spokesman Rob Shaw spoke to WFLA-TV, saying many on the internet were treating the video as a joke.

Ad

“Everybody thinks it’s funny, everybody thinks it’s a joke. This is not a joke,” Shaw said. “I mean, these are unruly people out there behaving in inappropriate ways on the beach. It’s not about page clicks and pageviews and social media. This is about people violating the law and then flouting it.”