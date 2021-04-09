Volusia deputies searching for ‘scumbag abuser’ who doused girlfriend in gas, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a man they say dumped gasoline on his girlfriend but was nowhere to be found when deputies arrived.

The victim called 911 on Tuesday to report her boyfriend — Scott Tharp, 49, of Deltona — had battered her and doused her with gasoline. Deputies who responded said they could smell the strong odor of gasoline coming from the victim and she had some minor facial injuries, according to the incident report.

The victim said she and Tharp were in the van they live in, which is parked on property owned by the suspect’s parents, when he became upset and threw a plastic tray at her face.

She said Tharp then grabbed a bottle containing gasoline and doused her with it along with the interior of the van. The victim told deputies she believed he was going to set her on fire.

If you know where we can find this scumbag abuser who doused his girlfriend with gasoline, call us on 911 or one of the numbers below. https://t.co/KrbrXxRF7P — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) April 9, 2021

Deputies said they found a lighter on the ground next to the vehicle.

A neighbor heard the fight and saw Tharp chasing the victim, according to the incident report. The neighbor went over to intervene but Tharp was gone by the time deputies arrived.

On Friday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Tharp saying he is wanted.

“If you know where we can find this scumbag abuser who doused his girlfriend with gasoline, call us on 911 or one of the numbers below,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote in a tweet.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 386-248-1777 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Tharp could face charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery.

Volusia County Jail records show Tharp has been arrested numerous times in the past decade on charges including battery, drug possession and violating an injunction for domestic violence protection.