Man found dead in truck after fiery crash near UCF, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a truck partially found in a ditch after it caught fire near the University of Central Florida Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a man driving his vehicle was traveling on Allison Drive, veered off the road and went partially into a ditch. The back tire on the driver’s side was still rotating due to the man’s foot still pressing on the gas pedal, according to the FHP.

Officials said a fire sparked from that tire and spread to the vehicle’s compartment. Once the fire was extinguished, authorities found the man dead in the truck.

The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation.