87-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a crash with a pickup truck in Lake County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 44 and Cassia Church Road, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Truck driver accused of kidnapping women | GROSS: World’s longest fingernails | Fla. sues CDC over cruises]

According to a news release, a 56-year-old man from Eustis was driving a 2016 Ford pickup truck with a trailer, heading south on S.R. 44. The man attempted a left turn on Cassia Church Road and went right into the path of the 87-year-old man from Lake Mary, according to troopers, throwing the man off his Yamaha motorcycle.

Ad

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Troopers said the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers have not said whether the driver of the pickup could face any charges or fines.