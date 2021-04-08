Palm Bay woman killed in crash with dump truck

A 32-year-old Palm Bay woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a dump truck in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 8:40 a.m. at Babcock Street and Eldron Boulevard in Palm Bay.

Troopers said the woman was driving a car east on Eldron when she ran a stop sign and traveled into the direct path of the dump truck. The front of the truck struck the left side of the car, the FHP said.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old Fellsmere man, was not injured, troopers said.