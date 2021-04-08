Are three-wheeled vehicles legal, safe? Trooper Steve chimes in

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer who has seen a lot of three-wheeled vehicles asked Trooper Steve, “Are they legal in Florida, and are they safe?”

Trooper Steve said there are only three states that require a driver to have a motorcycle endorsement when driving one of these vehicles, which he thinks are the most futuristic looking vehicles on the road. The most common are the Polaris Slingshot and the Campagna T-Rex

“As you can probably predict, Florida is not one of those states,” Trooper Steve said. “To operate one of these vehicles, all you would need is a valid driver’s license but wait, there is more. All other motorcycle laws would apply to this vehicle.”

He added that those laws include helmet and insurance requirements.

After former Gov. Rick Scott signed the “autocycle” law in 2018, it made it easier for consumers to purchase three-wheelers, Trooper Steve said.

“This is a recreational type vehicle so, of course, I encourage all drivers to operate safely out of the roadways. And if you have the ability to wear protective gear, please do it,” Trooper Steve said.

