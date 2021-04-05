Will my driver’s license number suffice during traffic stop?

A viewer wants to know, “If I forget my driver’s license can a law enforcement officer verify it from my number if I remember it?”

First, I would like to commend anyone who can actually remember their drivers license number, you’re doing something right.

Yes, a police officer can verify if your license is valid if you’re able to provide them the number. But I don’t want you to think that you can just simply drive without your license and recite the number and that be it. If you do forget your drivers license and happen to get pulled over you’re going to get a ticket for it.

However, this is an easy fix.

This is what I like to call a compliance citation. You will have 30 days to show your driver’s license and the ticket to the clerk of the court in the county that the ticket was written in. After doing this the ticket will be dismissed for $10. But if you wait more than 30 days things are going to get a little interesting for you. Your license would be suspended at this point and the ticket goes up to over $100.

How do you avoid all of this? Simply keep your driver’s license on you. You need an ID basically to do everything whether it’s open a bank account or verify who you are while doing personal things. A license should go in hand with your vehicle’s keys.

