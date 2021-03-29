Ask Trooper Steve: Do I need to keep old vehicle registrations?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question he addressed was, “Am I required to keep past vehicle registration receipts?”

Important documentation is something we all do our best to keep track of. But is keeping previous vehicle registrations part of that responsibility?

The State of Florida does not require you to keep expired registrations. This is not something you would need to renew your registration.

A lot of people think you must keep this documentation, like your taxes when filing the next season. This would not be one of those cases.

However, something to keep in mind if you are going to throw this documentation away, please shred it completely.

There is a lot of information on your vehicle registration that you may not want the average Joe to have readily accessible.