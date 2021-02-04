Ask Trooper Steve: What do I do if my car breaks down on the highway?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One viewer asked Trooper Steve: “What should you do if you’re stranded on the highway?”

If your vehicle is blocking a travel lane, Florida law requires that you shall make every effort to move your vehicle so as not to block the regular flow of traffic.

Once out of the flow of traffic, stay inside your vehicle and wait for help to arrive.

Sitting inside your vehicle keeps you protected at least buy something. Also while in your vehicle although you are not moving I recommend that you always wear your seatbelt.

Imagine you’re in your car and a crash occurred while you were sitting in there and you were not wearing your seatbelt. We see minor things turn into severe things all the time and that seatbelt could ultimately save your life.

Ad

[CLICK HERE FOR MORE ASK TROOPER STEVE CONTENT]

Also, don’t forget you can request a Road Ranger for assistance. Using your cell phone you can dial *347(*FHP) Just note that road ranger service availability varies throughout the state but this number will put you in direct contact with the highway patrol.

Remember the end goal here is to move your car out of the travel lanes, remain in your car, wear your seatbelt and make sure you communicate for assistance.

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.