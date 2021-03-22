Florida’s motorcycle helmet law is ‘as Florida as it gets’

I’m often surprised when I am asked this question because most states would have something like this. But when I ask why they are asking people say, ‘Well, it’s Florida so we figured it was OK.’ I understand Florida is known for a lot of weird thing but we still have laws on the books for a lot of stuff.

Does Florida have a motorcycle helmet law? That is the question I hear so often. More than the others but I feel like I have explained this so many different times that I try not to dedicate a whole segment to it. But let’s clear up the confusion once and for all. Yes, Florida does have a helmet law, but you know when you think about it it is as Florida as it gets.

[TRENDING: Police fire pepper balls at Fla. spring breakers | Buc-ee’s opens in Daytona Beach | Data: AstraZeneca effective for all ages]

Ad

If you are under the age of 21 and licensed to operate a motorcycle in Florida then you are required to wear a helmet and have insurance on the motorcycle.

However, if you are over the age of 21 and licensed to operate a motorcycle in Florida then you have options. If you choose not to wear a helmet then you must have the required vehicle insurance. If you choose to wear a helmet then you do not need the insurance.

Yes, you did read that correctly. I did say it was going to be as Florida as it comes. I have never been to a nice motorcycle crash. No matter how slow you are going or how fast you’re going a severe head injury can occur. If you’re asking me on my opinion about this, please always wear a helmet.

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.