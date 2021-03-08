Can motorcyclists ride side-by-side in a single travel lane?

When you don’t ride a motorcycle, there are a lot of questions that you might have.

This week, a viewer asked, “Can motorcyclist ride side-by-side in a single travel lane?”

Seeing motorcyclists ride side-by-side could be confusing to someone who’s never been on two wheels before.

The state of Florida allows two motorcyclists to ride next to each other in a single traveling.

When you attend a motorcycle safety course, they teach you that there is a track one to the left of the lane and a track two to the right of the single traveling. A motorcyclist should never ride down the center of a travel lane because, ultimately, that’s where cars leak fluids.

The law does allow for those two motorcycles to ride side-by-side. This is only recommended, though, for experienced riders and obviously you would not ride directly next to someone you don’t know.

Oh, and it should be noted that a minimum of two motorcycles are allowed.