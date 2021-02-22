77ºF

How to keep points off your driving record

Traffic school is one option but under limited circumstances

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

This week on “Ask Trooper Steve” a viewer wants to know how to keep points of their license.

If you get a ticket, a person with a Class-E driver license will be allowed to elect the traffic school option to avoid points one time within a 12-month period and no more than five times within a 10-year period.

However, if you are a commercial driver’s license holder this would not apply to you. For those drivers removing points can only occur by the power of a hearing officer or courtroom judge.

