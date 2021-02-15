Can I drive in Florida with an out-of-state learner’s permit?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question addressed driving with a learner’s permit.

“While vacationing in Florida, can I drive with my out-of-state learner’s license permit?” the viewer asked.

“Yes, but you will have to abide by the laws of Florida’s learner’s license permit,” Trooper Steve said. “For example, if you are visiting from the state of New York, you would have to follow Florida’s laws when it comes to a learner’s permit.”

Some restrictions differ from state to state, but Florida laws would apply to any other state permit while operating a vehicle within Florida’s state boundaries.

