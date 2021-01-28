Ask Trooper Steve: Can I drive alone on a learner’s license?

A viewer asks, “Can I drive to school or work alone on a learner’s license?”

Absolutely not. When issued just a learner’s license or commonly referred to has a learner’s permit a driver MUST have someone who is 21 years of age or older in the passenger seat and they must possess a valid drivers license not a learner’s license.

There are no exceptions to this. A learner’s license never allows a driver to operate a car alone. Not to work. Not to school. This is a myth.

