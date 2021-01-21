Here’s what happens if you wait more than 30 days to pick a traffic ticket option

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One viewer asked, “What happens if I am outside of my 30-day window and I have not picked one of my traffic ticket options?”

This type of situation gets a little dicey. That 30-day window is truly your grace period to figure out how you want to handle that traffic citation.

I remember when I was working the road I would use the exact same explanation, just so there would be no confusion when someone received a ticket.

“Option one, pay the fine, have the points assessed to your drivers license. The other option is to, of course, attend a driver safety school. The points will go away. We still need to pay the fine or you can choose to contest the citation in court. Either way, you have 30 days to decide which of these options you want to choose. Failure to comply within 30 days could result in your drivers license being suspended”

Outside of the 30-day window, the clerk of the court will begin to generate consequences towards you because you have failed to comply with a traffic citation.

Now, if you are unable to take care of the citation communication is the key. Communicating, in most situations, allows things to be dealt with in a cordial manner. The chances of your license being suspended after the 30-day window are likely; however, if you find yourself just out of the window you need to reach out to the clerk of the court immediately. There could be some extra fines assessed because of your lateness, but you could stop your license from being suspended.

I know it sounds crazy but setting a reminder in your calendar to keep you focused could benefit you greatly.

