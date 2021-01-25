What happens if you get a ticket with a learner’s permit?

In Florida, teens can get a learner’s permit at 15 years old but one of our viewers asked, “What if I get a ticket while operating on a learner’s license?”

News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steve Montiero says the driver and the person accompanying the driver would both face consequences.

Not only would the learners license holder be responsible for that citation like any other ticket but if convicted of the citation that driver would not be allowed to receive their Class E drivers license until one year after conviction.

Some may ask what determines is someone is guilty of a traffic citation? When you choose to pay the ticket that results in you being guilty for the ticket. Also, if you take that citation to court and are found guilty by a judge that would also reset the clock.

So with all that said, if you were two months away from getting your Class E drivers license and got a traffic ticket and were found guilty then 12 months would be added to your existing learner’s license time.

