Ask Trooper Steve: This trick may help you avoid a faux pas at the gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

For one of the last editions of Ask Trooper Steve, he shares a tip that a lot of people are not aware of.

“I can honestly say this was not something I learned as a beginning driver,” Trooper Steve said. “Although it’s something that should be taught in high school, I only learned this tip when I became a trooper. Now, of course, I don’t say that proudly, but it is nice to see others much older than me didn’t know about this either.”

Here’s the scenario: You pull into a gas station and although you’ve been driving your car for some time, you just cannot remember what side of the car your gas tank is located.

“There could be a large amount of you out there who will comment on this story, making fun of the few of us who don’t know how to easily figure this out,” he said. “Well, this story isn’t for you. It’s for those of us who are a little behind.”

Here’s the tip: Next to the gas pump symbol on your dashboard, which shows how full your gas tank is, there is a little arrow. The arrow will be located on either the left side or the right side of your gas tank emblem, indicating which side of the car your gas tank is.

“Now you can say goodbye to foolishly driving around at the pump,” Trooper Steve said.

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.