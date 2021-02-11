Here’s when teens can drive without a licensed adult in the car

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer asked, “When can I drive without a licensed adult in the car with me?”

Once teens obtain a license, their driving privileges are based on their age.

Here’s the breakdown:

16 years old with a driver’s license: Driving is allowed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. without a licensed adult. (For all other times, they must be accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years old who is occupying the closest seat to the right of the driver OR the teen must be traveling to or from work.)

17 years old with a driver’s license: Driving is allowed from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. without a licensed adult. (For all other times, they must be accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years old who is occupying the closest seat to the right of the driver OR the teen must be traveling to or from work.)

18 years old with a driver’s license: Driving is allowed at all hours without an adult in the car.

