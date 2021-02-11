Here’s when teens can drive without a licensed adult in the car

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.
A viewer asked, “When can I drive without a licensed adult in the car with me?”
Once teens obtain a license, their driving privileges are based on their age.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 16 years old with a driver’s license: Driving is allowed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. without a licensed adult. (For all other times, they must be accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years old who is occupying the closest seat to the right of the driver OR the teen must be traveling to or from work.)
- 17 years old with a driver’s license: Driving is allowed from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. without a licensed adult. (For all other times, they must be accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years old who is occupying the closest seat to the right of the driver OR the teen must be traveling to or from work.)
- 18 years old with a driver’s license: Driving is allowed at all hours without an adult in the car.
