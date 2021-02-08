Here’s what happens when you don’t pay a toll in a rental car

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer recently asked, “What happens if I’m in a rental car and don’t pay my toll on the highway?”

If you drive anywhere in Central Florida, you are constantly surrounded by two things: rental cars and toll roads.

“For someone who may not be from our area, tolls could get a little excessive,” Trooper Steve said. “For someone using their own car, driving through a toll gets you a bill mailed to your registered address, but for someone driving a rental car, things could get interesting.”

Most rental car company’s will pay the toll -- initially.

“But something you need to know is that the rental company could add a fee to that and it would be no fault but your own,” Trooper Steve said. “All rental car companies offer a transponder option and it’s something you should always consider. But when they are covering the initial bill, don’t be surprised if it’s a tad higher than you expected.”

All major pharmacies and most large grocery stores offer a transponder, which can come in handy for those visiting Florida.

“This could be something you could purchase and then keep for future visits,” Trooper Steve said.

