Are military members required to get a driver’s license in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Today’s question is about whether military members who are stationed in Florida have to get an in-state driver’s license.

“Military service members and their families who live and drive in Florida may do so with a valid out-of-state driver license,” Trooper Steve said.

There is no requirement to obtain a Florida driver license when military and their family members move to Florida, take a job or enroll their children in public schools, Trooper Steve added.

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.