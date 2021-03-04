Remember these rules when parking in a neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The latest question presented to Trooper Steve was, “Are there rules when it comes to parking in a residential community?”

[TRENDING: Video shows SpaceX Starship exploding after landing | All Fla. teachers can get vaccine at CVS | Man gets 20 years for cutting off wife’s lover’s penis]

Ad

Yes. In fact, there are several.

“Remember, any time you’re driving -- or parking -- in the state of Florida, there are rules that must be obeyed,” Trooper Steve said. “One rule that is across-the-board recognized in any community is the side of the road you should be parking on. A driver should always park their vehicle facing the way traffic is flowing.”

If the travel lanes are flowing north and south and you are northbound and end up parking on the right shoulder, your vehicle should be facing north. The same concept would apply if you’re traveling south.

“Your vehicle should always be pointing in the direction that traffic is flowing,” he said. “This allows your vehicle to easily pull into the flow of traffic, rather than against it after your car has left its stationary position.”

A few other things that a driver should be aware of when parking their vehicle is to not park in front of a public or private driveway, within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection, within 30 feet upon the approach of any flashing light or stop sign or any traffic control device located on their side of the roadway.

Ad

“Here’s a link to Florida state statue 316.1945,” Trooper Steve said. “This law goes into further detail on the dues and don’ts when it comes to parking your vehicle or stopping and standing in the roadway. I would also highly recommend that if you live in a homeowners association-controlled community, that you check your HOA rules to see if it adds anything extra that would not be in Florida law.”